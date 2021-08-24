It’s a Free ‘Mission Possible’ Barbecue and You’re Invited!

Your mission, should you choose to accept it involves free delicious barbecue food from 605 Barbecue Company, live music from artists across the country, kids activities from Jolly Jump, free back-to-school haircuts, and a Load-the-Truck Clothing Drive.

You may choose several family members and friends to accompany you on this happy task that is all to benefit the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls.

Just come over to Vern Eide Mitsubishi at 4501 East Arrowhead Parkway on Saturday, September 4th from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Get our free mobile app

Believe it or not, the Union Gospel Mission's roots go all the way back to 1900. Since then it has been reaching out to support people in need.

The Union Gospel Mission's quest has always been this:

Caring for the needs of the community with compassion while sharing the hope of Jesus Christ.

Their four-pronged approach includes providing:

Shelter, food, and clothing

Working to restore their client's confidence and stability

Providing education and health services

Ongoing support for people beginning their new journey

Last year Union Gospel Mission averaged over 125 guests per night. They provided over 45,000 nights of shelter and served over 151,000 meals.

None of this can be done without the support of the Sioux Falls community.

This 'Mission Possible' free barbecue and clothing drive is an easy and convenient way for everybody to get involved and help.

In other words, come for the barbecue, stay for the fun. Also, round up those gently worn or new clothing items piling up in your closet, your kids' closets, and friends' closets, and you'll be part of the Load-the Truck Clothing Drive.

Source: Union Gospel Mission

Jefferson High School