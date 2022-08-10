It’s Iowa’s Oldest Restaurant and it Just Might Be Its Very Best

It's no surprise this place has been in business since the 1850s, as it serves up one of the tastiest meals you're likely to find in the Hawkeye State.

On the menu: Mushroom and Swiss Burger, Delicious Broasted Chicken, and maybe, just maybe, the best Pork Tenderloin Sandwich in the entire state.

Welcome to Breitbach's Country Dinning - The Oldest Restaurant and Bar in Iowa

Many Iowans have never even heard of the tiny town of Balltown, Iowa, but if you haven't been to the town's most famous attraction, you're missing out. Breitbach's first opened way back in 1852 and has been serving happy area residents for the past seven generations.

They have had some hard times, though. In 2007, a fire destroyed most of the restaurant and the town rallied together to help rebuild. They opened back up in 2008, then sadly, another fire ravaged the historic restaurant. Things appeared to be in limbo, but the town again came together and helped rebuild the local landmark. It's been open ever since and shows no signs of slowing down.

Breitbach's has delicious, old-fashioned mom-and-pop cooking, along with an antique country store, outdoor beer garden, and even a winery across the street.

Esquire recently highlighted Breitbach's as it looked at the oldest restaurant in each state. Here's what Esquire had to say about the historic restaurant:

Antiques and handmade trinkets serve as the decor in this . It's been a Sherrill staple since 1852, though it burned down and was rebuilt more than once since opening. Dig into German classics like sauerkraut and sausage, as well as homemade pies. -Esquire

For a better look at what makes Breitbach's Country Dining such a unique, special place, check out this fun video from Iowa expert, GetmeouttahereErik on YouTube.

