Where To Eat In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

Around the region, you will find many smaller dining establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign-on. With all the challenges and hardships over the last several years, the food industry has seen many favorite establishments dissolve.

Generation after generation when people want to eat out, they keep coming back to the old reliable. And, in this area, we take a look at the oldest restaurants that still exist today.

South Dakota

Here in South Dakota, pack your overnight bag and gas up the car. Travel to the Black Hills where you will find Legends Steakhouse.

Get our free mobile app

The hotel and restaurant date back to 1903. Certain named legends such as Presidents, professional athletes, entertainers, and celebrities have all stayed at the hotel.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Travel South Dakota says Deadwood’s best steaks and breakfast are found at the Legends Steakhouse. Featuring casual elegance and amazing prices. Located within the Silverado Franklin complex on Deadwood's historic Main Street.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Minnesota

For Minnesotans who have traveled the state, a drive to Mantorville is a must to dine at Hubbell House. Established in 1854 four years before Minnesota became a state.

According to the Hubbell House website, American hospitality is still available in Mantorville.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Iowa

Iowa - Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown is run by the same family who founded it in 1852 and continues to serve country cooking.

Looking back at its history, this historical eastern Iowa restaurant has served as a stagecoach stop, personal residence, hotel, grocery store, and tavern over the years. And they still serve homemade pie.

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota When you're hungry just ask the locals. Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

14 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota Let's travel across the state to see some of the oldest restaurants in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: ianredmond