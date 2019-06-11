Jack Nicklaus and Dave Stockton will play an exhibition event in Sioux Falls for the Sanford International, and then their sons will participate in the tournament.

Nicklaus returns to the Sanford International after playing an exhibition last year in front of a huge crowd. Stockton will join Nicklaus for this year's EMC Legends Series with two other legendary golfers to be announced at a later date. The EMC Legends Series is a nine-hole match-play exhibition event that will be played on Saturday, September 21.

But Nicklaus and Stockton won't be coming to Sioux Falls alone.

The Sanford International will welcome both Gary Nicklaus and Dave Stockton Jr. to the tournament field as sponsor exemptions. Gary has recently qualified for the U.S. Senior Open, while Stockton Jr. has two professional wins on his resume.

The Sanford International tournament runs the week of September 16-22.