Opening Act Announced for Sam Hunt Concert in Sioux Falls

The 2022 Sanford International is right around the corner and one of the cool events surrounding this year's golf tournament is an awesome concert featuring Sam Hunt.

Now, the Sanford International folks have announced who the opening act will be for Sam Hunt's concert at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny will open up for Sam Hunt at Sanford International LIVE in September.

Here is the complete release from the Sanford International on the Sam Hunt concert and Sanford International LIVE.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Platinum-selling Nashville recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny will join headliner Sam Hunt for Sanford International LIVE! on Thursday, September 15 at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The concert is part of a full week of events during the Sanford International, September 12-18.

Concert tickets start at $65 and include grounds-access to the opening round of the Sanford International on Friday, September 16. Concert tickets and Sanford International tickets can be purchased at sanfordinternational.com/ tickets . Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to being at 7:15 p.m.

“We always knew we wanted to add an opener for Sam Hunt, and Mitchell Tenpenny is the perfect artist to kick off a memorable night of music and fun,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International. “To book both of these incredible performers for our first tournament concert is going to be hard to top.”

Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me,” Tenpenny has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit that has amassed over 550 million on-demand streams was taken from his introductory 2018 album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP. Since that time, he was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (“Drunk Me”) at the CMT Music Awards and saw his “Alcohol You Later” and “Anything She Says” singles certified gold.

Sanford International LIVE! is brought to you by our community partners Bell Inc. and EMC. VIP ticket packages and private suites are available while supplies last. Please contact the tournament office at 605-271-7825 for more information.

