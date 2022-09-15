Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event.
Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Officials from the Sanford International released this breaking update early on Thursday morning. They also made a post on its Facebook page about the new changes.
So why won't Mitchell Tenpenny be performing tonight? Officials say that Mitchell is unfortunately "unable to perform due to illness."
This is the official new rundown from the Sanford International for tonight's events along with any questions ticket holders might have:
- Timeline
- 6: 00 PM Doors open
- 6:30 PM Julie Eddy (South Dakota native!)
- 7:15 PM Travis Denning
- 8:30 PM Sam Hunt
- Will my same ticket work? Yes, your ticket from HappsNow will work. Do not need a new ticket.
- Still standing room only for General Admission? Yes, there will be no bleachers or seats set-up in the Sanford Pentagon for General Admission.
- VIP PIT tickets the same? VIP ticket holders will still enter through a separate entrance and have a reserved section in front of the stage. VIP and Suite Ticket holders should enter through the “SEIKO VIP/Player Entrance” door at the east entrance of the Pentagon. VIP Ticket holders will still have a private area for complimentary food, beer, wine and seltzers into the Seiko VIP Lounge.
- Suite Holders items? Suite holders will be assigned to a suite upstairs and will still receive their pre-ordered beverage package and complimentary food and snacks.
- Parking
- VIP Parking lots will be east of the Pentagon. Directional signage will guide you to the lot where you will still need to show your VIP Parking Pass. The VIP Lot is east of the Pentagon.
- Public parking is still available at the parking lots around the Sanford Sports Complex
- Unfortunately, Mitchell Tenpenny is unable to perform due to illness. We are excited to announce rising country star, Travis Denning, and local country singer, Julie Eddy.
- Blue Rock Bar & Grill pre-show party starts at 3:30 PM and features country artist from Nashville, TN, Austin Williams
- Bag policy remains the same
- Food and beverages will be available for purchase for General Admission tickets.
- A full bar will be available for any guests 21 and up.
This will still be a great evening to kick-off the weekend ahead for the fifth annual Sanford International!