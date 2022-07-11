Jack Nicklaus To Become Honorary Citizen of St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- Three-time Open winner Jack Nicklaus on Tuesday will become only the third American to be honored as an honorary citizen of St. Andrews, Scotland.

The other Americans who received the honor were inventor and statesman Benjamin Franklin in 1759 and golfer Bobby Jones in 1958.

Nicklaus, an 18-time major champion, won two of his three Open titles at the Old Course in 1970 and 1978. He made his final start in a major, his 164th one, in the 2005 Open at St. Andrews.

The honor was bestowed on Nicklaus, 82, by the Royal Burgh of St. Andrews Community Council. The ceremony will take place during the 150th-anniversary celebration of The Open.

"I always said St. Andrews looked like an old gray town until the Open came around," Nicklaus said.

Nicklaus didn't plan to play in Monday's Celebration of Champions with other former winners, including Tiger Woods and Lee Trevino. Nicklaus said he didn't even bring his clubs to Scotland.