After reaching its first title game, South Dakota State University is the top pick for the Missouri Valley Football Preseason Poll. The Jackrabbits received 24 first-place votes and 454 total points to edge second-place North Dakota State.

South Dakota State (24) North Dakota State (18) North Dakota Southern Illinois UNI Missouri State Illinois State South Dakota Youngstown State Indiana State Western Illinois

In 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic SDSU shared the league title with Missouri State and North Dakota. It was just the second time in league history that the Conference had tri-champions.

As a result of last year's 5-1 conference finish, SDSU saw 12 Jackrabbit players honored on the MVFC Preseason Team.

SDSU is scheduled to open the fall season on September 3 at Colorado State with the Jackrabbits kicking off their eight-game league slate on September 25 at Indiana State.