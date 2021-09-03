Jacks Bash 2 Will Be Hosted by Chad Greenway and Ben Leber

Two former NFL players and South Dakota natives are going to be hosting the biggest college party of the year.

Chad Greenway and Ben Leber will be sharing hosting duties for Jacks Bash 2 this Wednesday, September 8. Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy, and Gabby Barrett will perform at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on the campus of South Dakota State University.

Jacks Bash 2 marks five years since Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium opened, and is the second such celebration. In 2016 Luke Bryan performed to open up the building.

“We are excited to celebrate five years of success in this incredible stadium,” SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell said in a press release. “We are primed for an unbelievable year, and to kick it off with this epic event will be special. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring Jackrabbits back this fall and celebrate the bright futures of our university and our athletic program.”

Tickets for the show are still available JackrabbitTickets.com and are $90 plus fees.

Leber graduated from Vermillion High School in 1997 where, in his senior year, was part of an 11A state title team with the Tanagers. He went to Kansas State University and was drafted in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, where he spent four years. From 2006 to 2010 he played for the Minnesota Vikings. He retired in 2012.

Greenway graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 2001 after winning a pair of 9AA state football titles. He went to Iowa and graduated in 2006. That same year he was taken 17th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft.