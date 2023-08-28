Jake Owen to Perform at Sanford International
Jake Owen's performance during The Sanford International is sure to be a highlight of the event. Guests can look forward to a day of golf followed by an exciting concert featuring Owen, John Daly, and Jocko Deal on September 15, 2023.
A concert with Jake Owen is the perfect way to celebrate the opening round of this year's Sanford International on Friday, September 15, 2023 in the Sanford Pentagon.
Owen brings a great golf game and 8 number one songs to Sioux Falls so check out the golf then a great concert with Jake Owen and unique opening acts, John Daly and Jocko Deal.
