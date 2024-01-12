Jerod Mayo Replaces Bill Belichick as Patriots Head Coach

Get our free mobile app

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Moving swiftly one day after parting ways with legendary coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots hired Jerod Mayo as his successor and the 15th head coach in franchise history, the team announced Friday.

Mayo, 37, is set to be formally introduced at a news conference Wednesday. He will be the youngest coach in the NFL, taking over a title that Sean McVay held since being named Los Angeles Rams coach in 2017; Mayo is a month younger than McVay.

A linebacker for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015 after being selected in the first round of the draft out of Tennessee, Mayo joined Belichick's coaching staff in 2019, serving as linebackers coach.

The Patriots were able to forgo the standard NFL hiring process and immediately hire Mayo because they established a succession plan in the contract extension he signed last offseason, similar to what the Baltimore Ravens did with their general manager position when Eric DeCosta succeeded Ozzie Newsome in 2019.

He had notable support among players in the locker room, especially on defense. When news of Belichick leaving broke, one defender said in a text: "I hope they give it to Mayo. He deserves it."

Captain Deatrich Wise Jr. credited Mayo as a primary reason he felt the defense experienced success against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a Week 17 loss.

Belichick, 71, and the Patriots announced Thursday that he would leave the team after 24 seasons as coach that included six Super Bowl titles. The decision to part ways was made after meetings between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with Belichick saying it was time to "move on."

Ten Incredibly Easy Super Bowl Eats Plus Dessert Bookmark this page now, and simply highlight the title and go to the recipe. Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts