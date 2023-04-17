At Last, the Minnesota Vikings Make Veteran CB Addition

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings have been patiently waiting for their team to make another addition (or a few more) to the Cornerback position this offseason, as the team responds to losing several veterans in free agency.

Now, the team has made a signing just in the nick of time, with just over a week to go until the NFL Draft.

Per Vikings.com, the Vikings have signed former New England Patriots CB Joejuan Williams:

Minnesota agreed to terms with Joejuan Williams, the team announced Monday. The move is pending the completion of a physical.

Originally drafted 45th overall by New England in 2019, Williams has spent the past four seasons with the Patriots. He's appeared in 36 regular-season games (one start) and has totaled 41 tackles (31 solo), eight passes defensed and a quarterback hit.

It's good news as Williams becomes the second new addition at cornerback for the team, joining Byron Murphy, who was signed from Arizona earlier this offseason.

Williams will have an opportunity for both a bounce-back season and a prove-it year. Last season, he sat out with a season ending injury that was sustained in August and will join a team in desperate need of playmakers in the secondary.

Source: Vikings.com