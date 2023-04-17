At Last, the Minnesota Vikings Make Veteran CB Addition

At Last, the Minnesota Vikings Make Veteran CB Addition

Getty Images

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings have been patiently waiting for their team to make another addition (or a few more) to the Cornerback position this offseason, as the team responds to losing several veterans in free agency.

Now, the team has made a signing just in the nick of time, with just over a week to go until the NFL Draft.

Per Vikings.com, the Vikings have signed former New England Patriots CB Joejuan Williams:

Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

Minnesota agreed to terms with Joejuan Williams, the team announced Monday. The move is pending the completion of a physical.

Originally drafted 45th overall by New England in 2019, Williams has spent the past four seasons with the Patriots. He's appeared in 36 regular-season games (one start) and has totaled 41 tackles (31 solo), eight passes defensed and a quarterback hit.

It's good news as Williams becomes the second new addition at cornerback for the team, joining Byron Murphy, who was signed from Arizona earlier this offseason.

Williams will have an opportunity for both a bounce-back season and a prove-it year. Last season, he sat out with a season ending injury that was sustained in August and will join a team in desperate need of playmakers in the secondary.

Source: Vikings.com

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


 

Filed Under: cb, cornerback, joejuan williams, kwesi adofo mensah, Minnesota, mn, ne, New England Patriots, NFL Football, pats, SKOL, vikes, Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls