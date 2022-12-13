South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown

There was perhaps no better way to end a wild weekend in the NFL than to watch one of South Dakota's own score his first NFL touchdown.

On Monday Night, New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. plunged into the endzone in the fourth quarter, marking his first ever NFL touchdown.

It was an impressive effort for the former South Dakota State Jackrabbit, who logged season highs on Monday Night in carries, rushing yards, receptions, and receiving yards to go along with his first touchdown.

Strong Jr. stepped up in relief of injured running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to get a total of 7 touches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots picked up the win over the Cardinals 27-13 to move to 7-6 on the season and remain in the playoff picture in the AFC.

Strong's touchdown was the final score of the game, which came with just over 14 minutes remaining in the contest:

Strong was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft, and starred for the Jackrabbits in college. During his college career in Brookings, Strong accumulated over 4,000 yards on the ground and a total of 43 offensive touchdowns.

Strong and the 7-6 Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 15.

Sources: ESPN.com Video and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

