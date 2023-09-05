Former Iowa Hawkeye Reiff Placed on IR by Patriots

The New England Patriots continue to roll with the punches. Today, it was announced that veteran tackle Riley Reiff will be placed on Injured Reserve.

Reiff will miss at least the first four games of the season.

It's tough news for a veteran that was projected to be among the starters on the Patriots offensive line.

The Patriots are already challenged enough with a ton of new faces on offense and a tough division, and now will be shorthanded in the trenches for Week 1.

Per ESPN.com:

Reiff, who had his right leg/knee rolled up on in the team's preseason finale Aug. 25, was a top candidate to be the team's No. 1 right tackle. Five-year veteran Calvin Anderson is a top option to replace Reiff at right tackle, while recent trade acquisitions Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe are among other possibilities.

Reiff has spent time over the course of his career with the Lions, Vikings, Bengals, Bears, and now Patriots.

Last season in Chicago, Reiff started 10 games for a Bears team that finished 3-14.

Reiff will hope to get off of IR as soon as possible, but will miss the first four games of the season. The Patriots open the 2023 season by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Source: ESPN.com

