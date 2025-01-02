Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Comments on Potential Final Game Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make his 241st career start Sunday. It could be his last.

"Yeah, of course," he said Wednesday, acknowledging that the thought is on his mind as he prepares for Sunday's season finale against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers, 41, said he will decide before free agency in March on whether to play in 2025, joking that he won't need a darkness retreat this time to help his thought process.

In a reflective mood, Rodgers said he has "a lot of gratitude for the last 20 years," adding that he's thankful for the many coaches and teammates he has encountered on his football journey from high school to the Jets. He sounded as if he's thinking hard about retirement.

"This game has given me a lot," he said. "I've given a lot back to it, and I'm thankful for it. I won't be thinking about that on game day. I'll just be enjoying this. I'm trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it's been a long career. I'm really proud of what I've been able to be a part of, what I've been able to accomplish, and I'm also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest."

The former Green Bay Packers legend left open the possibility of returning to the Jets -- if the new regime wants him back -- but he didn't appear overly optimistic about that happening.

"I'm just more resigned to the reality of the situation," Rodgers said. "I think there's going to be change here, and if I'm a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here."

Rodgers, brought in by the Jets in April 2023, called these "the best two years of my life." He certainly wasn't referring to what has transpired on the field. After missing nearly the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles, Rodgers hasn't played up to expectations. He's ranked 25th out of 33 qualified passers in Total QBR, with 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions -- only the fourth time in his career that he has hit double-digit interceptions. The Jets, who began the season with Super Bowl aspirations, are 4-12.

"I'm disappointed about the performance with myself and as a team, but really thankful for the opportunity," Rodgers said. "If I feel good coming back and they want to make another run at this, that'd be fantastic, but I'm not naive to the situation we're in."

The Jets, who fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season, have begun the search for replacements. A new regime likely means a change at quarterback. Rodgers, who is under contract for 2025, said he hopes to speak with the next GM at some point to get a feel for the organization's thinking.

First, he wants to rest. The grind of rehabbing his surgically repaired Achilles exacted a physical and mental toll, he said. He believes that, with proper rest in the offseason and another year removed from surgery, he could be better in 2025.

"I need a break, mentally," he said.

Rodgers is on the verge of becoming the fifth player in NFL history with 500 touchdown passes. With 62,678 yards, he needs only 115 to pass Matt Ryan for seventh on the career list.

"To even be a small part of his story is, it's an honor," interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. "And if it happens to be his last game, let's take him out on the right note."

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, whose relationship with Rodgers has come under scrutiny, told ESPN "it's a blessing" to play with the four-time MVP. "It's something I'll tell my kids about."

Wilson has expressed frustration about his role in the offense, fueling speculation that he's at odds with Rodgers.

"Yeah, I've seen some of that," Wilson said. "Yeah, I mean, there's no truth to that. At the end of the day, I don't speak on things like that because social media is not real.

"This is my first time addressing it," he continued. "That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they've already tried, like the record isn't enough. Obviously, we've got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren't able to. But my feet are where my feet are at, and I'm going to try and finish this thing the right way."

