Former Jets Coach Saleh Spotted at NFC North Team’s Practice

The New York Jets recently parted ways with longtime Head Coach Robert Saleh, and now the Coach appears to be potentially on to a new gig.

Saleh was the Head Coach of the Jets from 2021 to earlier this season and was spotted at Green Bay Packers practice on Wednesday.

It's not terribly surprising, given coaches run in certain circles, and might just be a friendly visit with Coach Matt LaFleur.

According to Pro Football Talk:

The two were graduate assistants together at Central Michigan in 2004, worked together again on the Texans’ staff in 2008 and 2009, and have both spoken about the mutual respect they have as coaches and as friends. If Saleh wants a job, LaFleur would surely hire him, but it is unknown at this point whether Saleh is joining the Packers’ coaching staff in any capacity or simply visiting the team.

It's unclear at this point what the visit was all about, but its intriguing nonetheless.

Saleh was one of the league's best defensive coordinators with the San Francisco 49ers before taking over as the Head Coach of the New York Jets.

The Packers have their DC spot locked down by newcomer Jeff Hafley, but Saleh could be an interesting addition to the staff.

There will be a lot of eyes and ears on Coach LaFleur's upcoming press conferences (and the Packers sidelines in the coming weeks) in regard to Saleh sticking around.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

