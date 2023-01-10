Joe Burrow and 20 Other Athletes Are Investing in&#8230; Iowa Farmland?!?

Joe Burrow and 20 Other Athletes Are Investing in… Iowa Farmland?!?

Scott Olson, Getty Images

Nowadays when you hear of professional athletes and investing, you assume it's the usual multi-million-dollar deal with a brand or maybe even purchasing a stake in a business.

Joe Burrow is unconventional. Now, the Iowa native and 20 other athletes are putting their unique mindsets into a new investment: farmland in Iowa.

Per a post on Twitter by Front Office Sports, Burrow and approximately 20 others are getting their hands dirty by choosing to invest in a 100+ acre property (and perhaps others) in the Hawkeye state:

Details are still sparse at this time, but per the article:

Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Kevin Gausman, Anders Lee, and around 20 other athletes are purchasing a farm in Iowa for roughly $5 million.

  • The group is purchasing a 104-acre, corn- and soy-focused farm in northern Iowa through a special-purpose vehicle arranged by Patricof Co.
  • Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Zach Ertz, and Sam Hubbard are also buying in.
  • The group will lease the land to farmers and seek a single-digit-percentage annual return on the total investment.

The group — which will purchase four additional farms within the next few years, seeking a diverse set of agricultural assets — have looked into watermelon farms in Oregon, which tend to be smaller and offer higher per-acre rent.

Burrow was born in Ames and grew up in Ohio before starring for the LSU Tigers. After winning a National Championship with LSU in 2019, Burrow moved on to be the #1 overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 draft and has since led the team to the Super Bowl.

Source: FrontOfficeSports.com

