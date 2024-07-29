Year-by-Year Details of Jordan Love’s New Contract with Packers

There's more than one way to skin a cat, and there's definitely more than one way to analyze an NFL contract.

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love earned their mega deals that they signed on Friday, but let's dive a little bit deeper into the latter's, which will keep Love in Green Bay through at least 2028.

Love, who is set to turn 26 in November, inked a 4-year, 220-million-dollar extension.

The 55 million-per-year number puts him in a three-way tie with Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow for the biggest contract by average per year.

Love had a $75 million dollar signing bonus (an NFL record) that can be spread over the life of the contract at the team's discretion, and here's what the year-to-year cap hits look like for the newly signed deal:

It's the definition of a backloaded contract that gives the Packers a ton of flexibility over the next 3-4 years to sign free agents, make moves, and chase another Lombardi Trophy.

When it comes to the 2028 cap number of $74.2 million, that will likely be the signal to the Packers to either pony up the dough, or restructure and secure Love on an extension.

Green Bay opens the preseason next week with a Saturday, August 10th date with the Cleveland Browns on the road, and they open the regular season on Friday, September 6th against the Eagles in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

