Injury Updates are Here for GB’s Jordan Love and Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers picked up another win on Sunday, but it could prove to be a costly one, as the team is dealing with injuries to two of their most notable (and highest paid) players.

Quarterback Jordan Love was clearly hobbled early and was unable to finish the game due to a groin injury.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander also was dinged up late, as he is reportedly dealing with a knee injury.

Get our free mobile app

It wasn't just those two, either. The Packers also had another injury in the secondary, as explosive rookie Evan Williams also went down with an injury.

Here is the latest on all three injuries as of Monday afternoon.

Jordan Love appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario:

As for Jaire Alexander, it appears that the Packers also are fortunate to have some good news there, as well:

Lastly, Evan Williams, who has been one of the better rookie defenders across the NFL this season:

The Packers have a massive game for first-place in the NFC North on Sunday. They play host to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, a 3:25 kickoff time.

Don't miss any of the game! Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Cheesehead TV on Twitter, Rob Demovsky Twitter and Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Top 10 Players in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds *All odds quoted as of 10/28/24 via DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season *All odds referenced as of 10/21/2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien