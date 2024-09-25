J. Love ‘Trending in Right Direction’ Ahead of Minnesota Matchup

Jordan Love has been working his way back into game shape following a tough injury in the season opening loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the team winning both of the games that he has missed so far against Indianapolis and Tennessee, the team is eager to get him back ahead of a crucial matchup this weekend.

The Packers play host to the rival and division-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Jordan Love began the week limited in practice, and that's where he remains today according to Packers Coach Matt LaFleur:

Love returned to practice in a limited fashion last week and LaFleur said at his Wednesday press conference that Love remained in that category to kick off this week. Love has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but LaFleur said he is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings. “I think he’s making progress,” LaFleur said.

In Love's stead, Malik Willis has been both steady and successful.

The recent addition from the Titans is 2-0 in as many starts and has completed 74% of his passes for 324 yards and 2 scores through the air. Willis has also added 114 yards and a score on the ground.

Time will tell whether Love is able to go on Sunday for the Packers in the crucial matchup, but the team will be confident even with Willis under center.

As of now, Vegas believes the Packers to be the superior team on Sunday, listing them as a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup at Lambeau Field at ESPN Bet.

