Here’s the Latest Injury Update on Packers QB Jordan Love

News broke over the weekend that the Packers got far from the worst possible news on the injury to Quarterback Jordan Love.

Earlier this week, Packers Coach Matt LaFleur provided an intriguing commentary about Love's status for this weekend's home opener against the Colts.

LaFleur suggested: “If Jordan is not cleared, then we'll start Malik, and Sean will be the backup.”

That stoked all sorts of flames that somehow, someway Jordan Love might actually be available to play this weekend.

On Wednesday, Love missed practice while recovering from his MCL injury, and the Packers provided this update:

Love did not take part in practice as the team began their on-field preparations for Week Two. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur downplayed the difficulties of preparing to play without Love by saying there are the “same challenges” in place every week. Malik Willis will start if Love doesn’t play and LaFleur said it “feels like a lot longer” than three weeks since he joined the team in a trade with the Titans. He also said he’s not concerned about Willis’s ability to handle the starting role. “It’s not like we’re dealing with a rookie here,” LaFleur said.

For now, there is no injury designation on Love this week. It still remains unlikely that Love could and will play this weekend at home against the Colts given the initial injury timeline of 3-6 weeks.

Perhaps it is possible the Packers could get Love back as early as Week 3 when the team travels to take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, but we'll have to wait and see.

