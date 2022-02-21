Juwan Howard Doesn’t Deserve to be Michigan’s Head Coach Anymore

Yesterday, in Madison, Wisconsin the Michigan Wolverines were crushed by the Whisky Badgers 77-63. But that wasn’t the only thing that happened. The fireworks all began after the ballgame.

Wisconsin’s head coach Greg Gard called a timeout with only seconds remaining in the contest. This obviously angered Michigan’s head coach Juwan Howard, so he took measures into his own hands.

In a nutshell, Howard posted up Gard about the timeout after the game. Thinking he was big timing the Wolverine hoop team and putting it in their faces. But that wasn’t the case at all. There is a rule that says a team can do that and set its players up to be in position. So what I perceived from this was Juwan Howard doesn’t even know the rules.

After the game, Howard was in the handshake line and he got in Gard’s face. Then a huge scrum happened and Howard hit assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. That’s when all Hell broke loose.

The Michigan brass better be proactive and can Juwan Howard. This isn’t the first time either that he has been involved in an altercation.

Listen, I could go off for three chapters about this. But it’s not worth it. The damage is done and I feel it can’t be fixed. I will be shocked if Howard keeps his job. Legendary coach at Ohio State, Woody Hayes, hit a player and he was canned. Howard should be canned as well.

Juwan Howard doesn’t deserve to be Michigan’s head coach with that garbage he displayed yesterday. No excuse, Howard!