Travis Kelce, Defense Leads Chiefs Past Ravens Back to Super Bowl

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to be named MVP for his incredible regular season, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has saved his best work for the playoffs.

Teaming up with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday, Mahomes won his second straight postseason game on the road with a 17-10 AFC Championship Game victory over the top-seeded Ravens. The defending champion Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the fourth time since 2019, looking for their third title.

After giving up a touchdown on Baltimore's second possession, the Chiefs' defense led the way, as it has done much of the season. No play was more important than L'Jarius Sneed's fumble recovery in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and then used a superb defensive game plan to beat the Ravens.

Kelce dominates. Kelce, who said during the week he wanted to win this AFC Championship Game "more than I've ever wanted one in my life," played like it. Kelce caught 11 passes, including the Chiefs' first touchdown, for 116 yards. He set an NFL record for postseason catches with 152, breaking the mark held by Jerry Rice.

Mahomes was on point. He was content to take mostly shorter throws but was able to make them work. Mahomes was 30-of-39 for 241 yards and a touchdown. Throwing just to Kelce, he was 11-of-11.

Kansas City meets the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, February 11.

