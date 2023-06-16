OMG! Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Title Ring Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes won't often wear the championship ring he collected Thursday night for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory. He'll keep it in a safe at home, safely tucked away and out of view.

That doesn't mean he won't cherish it, just as he does the ring commemorating the Chiefs' win in Super Bowl LIV.

"I got to see the process of it and gave some ideas and stuff like that. So they did a great job and they mean [a lot] even with whatever they look like. You get to have them forever and they mean the world. It's cool to be able to have two of them now."

According to Jostens, the company that made the Chiefs' Super Bowl rings, each one contains 613 diamonds -- 609 round diamonds and four marquise diamonds -- and 35 rubies totaling 16.1 carats.

Check out the features of the ring:

The team's logo with 16 rubies, representing the number of division titles for the franchise. Fifty diamonds on the arrowhead portion of the team's logo, representing the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium.

Three Lombardi Trophies, each set with a marquise diamond at the top, representing the team's third Super Bowl championship.

A total of 16 baguette diamonds at the base, representing the 16 players who scored a touchdown in the 2022 regular season.

A red backdrop was created from 19 rubies and 38 diamonds. The Chiefs scored 38 points in the Super Bowl, which was the 57th.

Fifty-four diamonds along the top, representing the deficit in terms of total points the Chiefs had to overcome in their two most recent Super Bowl championship playoff runs.

A removable top of the ring that can turn into a pendant modeled to look like Arrowhead Stadium.

Each player's name in gold along with a row of 13 diamonds.

