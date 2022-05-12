Kansas City Chiefs Visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 of the upcoming 2022 season, setting up a Super Bowl LV rematch in what will be the latest installment in the Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady rivalry.

The NFL announced the Week 4 game Thursday morning, ahead of the release of the full regular-season schedule later in the day.

The game will mark the sixth meeting between Mahomes and Brady and will air on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." Brady is 3-2 in the games against Mahomes; he has played three as a member of the New England Patriots and two with the Buccaneers.

Get our free mobile app

The Bucs beat the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV behind three touchdown passes from Brady, who was named the game's MVP and won his record seventh career title. Mahomes struggled in the Super Bowl loss, throwing two interceptions.

Mahomes, 26, passed for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns last season and led the Chiefs to their fourth consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, led the league with a career-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns in 2021, his second season with the Buccaneers.