KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid had some simple advice for Patrick Mahomes when the Kansas City Chiefs faced long odds to beat the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night's divisional-round playoff game.

"When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it," Reid said he told Mahomes right before the quarterback brought the Chiefs back for a 42-36 overtime win that sends them to next weekend's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He did that," Reid said. "He made everyone around him better, which he's great at, and he just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he's going to be there battling."

Reid's words came after the Bills took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in regulation. The Chiefs needed to go about 45 yards in those 13 seconds. Mahomes completed two passes, one of 19 yards to Tyreek Hill, the other for 25 yards to Travis Kelce, to set up Harrison Butker's game-tying, 49-yard field goal.

Mahomes then threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kelce on the first possession of overtime to win the game.

In total, Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, and he scored the Chiefs' first TD on an 8-yard run.