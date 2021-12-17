Kansas City Chiefs Win Seventh Straight

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With three defensive starters out of their lineup, the Kansas City Chiefs needed a big game from Patrick Mahomes in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers for first place in the AFC West.

After a shaky first three quarters, he delivered. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion in the final period to rally the Chiefs into overtime.

Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field on the first possession of overtime, throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to give the Chiefs a 34-28 win. Mahomes completed 31 of 47 passes for 410 yards.

"We got heart, that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said on the NFL Network postgame. "It hasn't been pretty the entire season, but guys stepped up and showed that championship swagger we had a couple of years back. Now, we just have to keep this momentum going.

The Chiefs won their seventh straight game to move to 10-4. They are two games ahead of the Chargers, their closest pursuers in the AFC West. The Chiefs can clinch their sixth straight division title by winning two of their final three games.