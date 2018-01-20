Kansas Player Signs with European Team after Internal Investigation Takes Too Long

Kansas University freshman Billy Preston has decided to sign with a professional European basketball team instead of waiting for a long overdue investigation by Kansas into his eligibility.

Preston has signed with BC Igokea of the Adriatic Basketball Association in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His eligibility questions stem from a car accident he was involved in back in November, where concerns arose about how he obtained the car he was driving.

Since then, the University has sparked an investigation, but with no findings and no end in sight, Preston had to do what was right for him and his family.

According to ESPN, his mother, Nicole Player eluded to the length of the investigation as motive for the move:

"It's been too long, they didn't have an answer and weren't prepared to give us answers. He just wants to play."

Clearly this makes more sense for Preston right now and it is something I have been supporting for a long time regardless of the motivation.

No need to let the NCAA, Universities and other make money off the backs of the players when there are obviously European teams willing to pay good money for them to join their clubs while they prepare for the NBA Draft.