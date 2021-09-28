Karl-Anthony Towns Sounds Off on Minnesota Timberwolves Drama

Karl-Anthony Towns has been through a lot when it comes to his tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Better yet, in his words, all of the "S*** hasn't been easy."

The 6'11 star of the Timberwolves sat down with the media on Monday (September 27) to discuss multiple topics ranging from the release of Gersson Rosas to COVID-19 vaccinations and the start of the season.

KAT is fully aware of everything that has been taking place around the organization since the day he arrived. He even made a comment that at one point last week he thought that it was unusual that there was no news surrounding the Timberwolves. That quickly changed with the Rosas release.

"I've been through almost I feel like everything. I don't feel like I have not seen something", said Towns, "I've been everything from defamed by teammates, scapegoat by people, COVID in my personal life. S*** hasn't been easy."

Towns isn't wrong by any means. The Timberwolves organization as a whole has been the laughing stock of the NBA for many years to a point where the one playoff appearance in the last 17 years was celebrated like the team won a championship. With everything that takes place, the Wolves are ultimately the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to the unique and interesting drama that occurs.

Hopefully, with a new direction incoming from future owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, the Timberwolves can find a way to make things better for Towns within the organization. Towns, and the fans, deserve better. He still has three seasons remaining on the supermax deal that he signed back in 2018, and the hope is that the team will get back into playoff contention this season.

Minnesota opens the season on Wednesday, October 20 at home against Houston.