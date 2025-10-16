Keegan Murray has been nothing but solid in his first three years in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.

As of Wednesday night, the team plans to keep him around long-term, inking the former Iowa Hawkeye star to a big extension.

Per ESPN.com:

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has agreed to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, representatives Mark Bartelstein and Kyle McAlarney of Priority Sports told ESPN.

Murray, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, secures a long-term extension to remain a key two-way wing in Sacramento through 2030-31.

Murray hit the ground running with the Kings in his first season, making the All-Rookie team and helping Sacramento end its playoff drought as a full-time starter. His offensive numbers have plateaued some since that season, but he has developed as a strong defender, a big need for an offensively slanted Kings team.

He is one of three players to record 500 3-pointers, 150 blocks and 150 steals over the past three seasons, along with Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Boston's Derrick White, according to ESPN Research. He serves as the Kings' primary perimeter defender, guarding 2025 All-Stars for 1,005 half-court matchups last season, fifth most in the NBA.

Murray averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 34.3 minutes in 76 games last season.

The 25-year-old had been remarkably healthy through the first three years of his career, having played 233 out of 246 total games, starting all but two of them. However, he will miss at least the first 10 games this season after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb during a preseason game and undergoing surgery.

Murray is one of seven players to make at least 150 3-pointers in each of his first three NBA seasons, according to ESPN Research. His absence means the Kings will be without a crucial floor spacer and their most trusted stopper in the opening month as they look to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Murray is the sixth player to agree to a rookie extension this year ahead of Monday's 11:59 p.m. ET deadline.

Information from ESPN's Anthony Slater was used in this report.

Murray starred in Iowa City from 2020-2022 and was a First Team All-Big Ten pick and Consensus All-American in 2022.

Source: ESPN.com