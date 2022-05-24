Kepler Grand Slam, Twins Walk-Off Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Max Kepler hit an early grand slam, and Gio Urshela's infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Kepler's dinger was the 1,000th home run by the Twins at Target Field.

Urshela hit a grounder toward Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, who couldn’t make a play. That allowed Kepler — who launched his slam in the first inning — to score the winning run.

Urshela's teammates mobbed him on the field after his game-ending hit, the third of his career.

It’s the second time this season the Twins have walked off the Tigers at Target Field. Minnesota won in walk-off fashion on a bizarre series of plays April 26 against Detroit.

Emilio Pagan (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Andrew Chafin (0-1) took the loss.

"since 1961 no team has allowed more grand slams than the Tigers - now with 262. The Twins have hit 26 slams against Detroit, the most against any opponent."

Come back to Target Field Tuesday as the Twins send Sonny Gray (1-1) to face Detroit's Rony Garcia (0-0). The first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.