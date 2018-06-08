The 2018 summer of NBA free agency just got a little more boring after Kevin Durant confirmed to ESPN on Thursday that he will be re-signing with the Golden State Warriors.

This isn't a shock, but it is a bit different from the norm with NBA players usually keeping the media and the public guessing on their next step until free agency starts, but Durant squashed any rumors as he spoke with ESPN about his future.

Durant essentially told Rachel Nichols that they will figure out the contract situation but that he would be back with the Warriors next season.

This spells doom for the rest of the NBA as the Warriors will open up as major favorites once again to win the title in 2018-2019.

It also means that teams that are good right now may decide to go all in this offseason on other top free agents to try to close the gap with Golden State.