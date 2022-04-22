Kingswood Rummage Sales: Sioux Falls, Are You Ready to Rummage?

Are you ready to rummage?

Springtime and spring cleaning always usher in rummage sale season in the Sioux Empire. And it's officially garage sale season once again.

You've probably noticed a few rummage sales already starting to pop up. But, the granddaddy of them all, the largest collection of garage sales in Sioux Falls each year gets underway again on Wednesday, (April 27) and will run through Saturday, (April 30) in the Southwest section of the city.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, I'm talking about the 45th annual Kingswood Rummage sales. The largest organized rummage sale event in the state of South Dakota.

Typically each year during the last 4-days of April, roughly 350 homes in the Kingswood area of Sioux Falls are open for business to bargain hunters from all over the region and surrounding states.

Whether you're on the hunt for baby/kids clothes, furniture, toys, power tools, bikes, books, crafts, collectibles, you name it, you'll find them on the Kingswood Rummage sales.

Where is the Kingswood area located?

In Southwest Sioux Falls between I-29 on the East and Tea-Ellis Road on the West, 12th Street on the North and 57th Street on the South.

Kingswood Rummage Sale Area Kingswood Rumage.com loading...

Kingswood Rummage Sale Area Kingswood Rummage.com loading...

Serious shoppers can find a listing of all the different rummage sales involved on this website. The listings will show the addresses of the homes, as well a description of some of the items each home will be selling, along with the days/hours they plan to be open.

Rummage sale etiquette.

Yes, believe it or not, there is actually a preferred code of conduct for garage sale goers. Contrary to popular belief, the typical garage sale is not an anything goes, free for all, steel cage deathmatch. Specific rules, along with a degree of politeness and civilized behavior are required.

You know, things like respecting a seller's property, respecting other buyers, leaving your pets at home, not asking to use a seller's bathroom, not being an overall A-hole, the list goes, on and on and on. You can see a list of helpful garage sale tips here.

Experienced garage sale sellers know the key to having a successful, profitable garage sale is getting the word out.

What's the best way to advertise your sale?

Clearly marked LARGE yard/street signs, that include your home address, and hours of operation.

Social media. Both Facebook and Twitter are very effective tools in helping to get the word out.

Word of mouth. Tell everyone you know about your sale. Family, friends, co-workers, etc. Ask them to pass the word to everyone they know.

Finally, make sure the items in your sale are organized and priced right. Remember, it's a garage sale, you're not going to be able to sell stuff for the price you originally paid for it when it was new. Be willing to wheel and deal on occasion.

Have fun and good luck. Here's to hoping you make some big bucks selling all your unwanted stuff this year!

Source: KingswoodRumage.com

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: