The wait is over and he won't be returning to Russia. Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild have agreed on a new five-year contract extension.

Minnesota announced that a deal has been reached between them and Kaprizov that will keep the 24-year-old in the Twin Cities for years to come. The new contract is a five-year deal worth $45 million.

Kaprizov will join the Wild just in time for the team's training camp, which opens on Thursday (September 23). He stole the hearts of Minnesota fans last year with an impressive rookie season that featured 51 total points and 27 goals. Kaprizov led all NHL rookies on his way to a Calder Memorial Trophy.

Get our free mobile app

This offseason has featured plenty of drama surrounding Kaprizov and whether he would return to the Wild on a new contract. Minnesota wanted to sign Kaprizov to a long-term seven or more years contract, while Kaprizov didn't want to commit long-term. The contract dispute led to many reports of Kaprizov returning to Russia to play for the KHL. Ultimately, the Wild and Kaprizov found a middle ground with a five-year contract.

Kaprizov was selected in the fifth round by the Wild in the 2015 NHL Early Entry Draft. Following being drafted, Kaprizov remained in Russia playing for the CSKA Moscow. He joined the Wild roster prior to the start of last season.

Minnesota and Kaprizov will begin preseason play on Saturday, September 25 in St. Louis. The regular season for the Wild starts on Friday, October 15 in Anaheim.

Information Courtesy: Minnesota Wild