The future of the Iowa Hawkeye football program has been a bit murky this week, to say the least. The week started with the announcement that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would not return in 2024. Then on Tuesday, head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked whether he would be returning to Iowa City next season. Ferentz didn't give a definitive answer, leaving many to wonder if the writing was on the wall. Would Kirk leave the Iowa program?

We got some clarification on that topic last night during Kirk's weekly radio show with play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin. According to Hawk Central, Ferentz told Dolphin, "The intent was to try to steer this thing back to what is important right now. I enjoy coaching. Fortunately, I feel really good. The doctors tell me I’m OK; I hope they’re right. I hope to keep doing this for quite a while. I’ve always loved being here."

Hawk Central reports that Ferentz continued on to Dolphin about his love for coaching the players here at Iowa. Kirk stated, "I like our players, I like coming into our building, I like what I do. In a sick way, I like the highs and I like the lows. Everybody likes the highs, but the lows are tough on you. But that’s what makes the highs good, too, and that’s what I think you’re chasing. When you quit playing, your whole life you’re chasing that, and that’s why people are dumb enough to get into coaching or whatever it may be. Hopefully, you’re helping some younger people along the way, too."

Ferentz would go on to tell Dolphin, "Until they tell me to sit down, I'll probably keep going." It certainly sounds like Ferentz has the fire and desire to keep coaching at Iowa. I think most fans, myself included, want him to be here. But the caveat is that the Big Ten and college football are changing at a rapid pace. The Hawkeyes will need some new polish next year and a new direction on offense. Here's hoping Kirk's final chapter at Iowa saves the best for last.

