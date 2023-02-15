The inspiring hero of the 2012 Benghazi attack and subject of the book and major motion picture 13 Hours, Kris Paronto is coming to Sioux Falls.

As part of VetAidSD, Paronto will bring his expertise and insight to Sioux Falls for one night on March 3. A former Army Ranger from the 2nd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment and private security contractor who has deployed throughout South America, Central America, the Middle East, and North Africa. He also worked with the US Government’s Global Response Staff conducting low-profile security in high-threat environments throughout the world.

The public is invited to hear Paronto's personal accounts of the 13-hour battle overcoming the doubts and fears in the final hours to make it out alive. It's a walk through his faith in God to fight the toughest battle of his life.

VetAidSD celebrates America and those who served. The two-day event begins Friday, March 3 at 7:00 PM with Paronto at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance sharing his story: Crucible of Crisis: Resilience in the Face of Adversity. Paronto's lessons learned from the attacks in Benghazi and other deployments.

Saturday, March 4 Kory & The Fireflies take the stage along with a special guest performance by Danica Michaels. The show starts at 6:30 PM.

