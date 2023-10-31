LA Clippers Land James Harden In Blockbuster 76ers Trade

Get our free mobile app

The LA Clippers acquired 10-time All-Star guard James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, sources told ESPN.

The 76ers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN.

The Clippers are sending a 2027 first-round pick swap to Oklahoma City, clearing the way for the Thunder to move a protected 2026 first-round pick to the 76ers, sources said. The Clippers are sending a 2024- and a 2029 second-round pick to the Sixers in the deal too, sources said.

The Sixers will waive veteran guard Danny Green to create the roster space for the trade, sources said.

The Sixers are bringing back expiring contracts that keep them on track to potentially have as much as $50 million to $65 million in salary cap space next summer.

The Clippers (2-1) start a back-to-back set in Los Angeles against the Magic on Tuesday before facing the Lakers on Wednesday.

