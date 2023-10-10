Get our free mobile app

LAS VEGAS -- It wasn't the prettiest game, but the Las Vegas Raiders were able to get back in the victory column with a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday at Allegiant Stadium, their first victory over the Packers since 1987.

The Raiders (2-3) picked off Packers quarterback Jordan Love three times, with linebacker Robert Spillane grabbing two and cornerback Amik Robertson clinching the game with an end zone pick with 44 seconds left. Love threw for 182 yards on 16-of-30 passing for the Packers (2-3), who scored their only touchdown on a third-quarter AJ Dillon run.

For the first time since the Reagan administration, and when the Raiders called Los Angeles home, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers, who had won eight straight games in the series.

Davante Adams' injured right shoulder was in pain after the game.

But it would have hurt a lot worse had Adams, who needed help removing his shoulder pads in the locker room, and his new team not been able to defeat his old team.

"I wish I could have been able to send them off with a few more plays made, but at the end of the day, we beat them. Now nobody can make up this crazy narrative and talk about how I shouldn't have left and all of this stuff that was getting ready to come if we didn't win. So, glad to get that win over them today. We just want to beat everybody."

Next up for the Packers, a trip to Denver facing the Broncos on Sunday, October 22.

