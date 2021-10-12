Lane Closures Coming to I-90 Near Sioux Falls

A new round of lane closures arrives this week for drivers on Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Brandon.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, beginning Wednesday (October 13), crews will be working in the median on Interstate 90 at the Veterans Parkway Exit (Exit 402).

That work will force lane closures in both the westbound and eastbound passing lanes.

The closures will be in effect from 8:00 am to 4:00 PM until Friday (October 15).

The DOT advises that motorists should expect delays through the work area and stay alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing of traffic.

The prime contractor on this $55.6 million project is Riley Brothers Construction of Morris, Minnesota

