The South Dakota Coyotes put together another phenomenal season on the gridiron this year, thanks in part to a bevy of playmakers.

On Thursday, standout Running Back LJ Phillips Jr. made his plans to enter the transfer portal known.

Then, on Sunday, record-breaking wide receiver Larenzo Fenner followed suit.

It's a tough business, and there will be a lot of key pieces departing the Yotes program this offseason.

Here's the official confirmation:

Fenner's 15 receiving touchdowns this season were a program record, and he ranks very high in many other categories in terms of single-season output.

Coach Travis Johansen will make his final appearance of the season on Overtime with Bert Remien Tuesday at 12:10pm.

Source: GoYotes.com and 247SportsPortal on Twitter