Raiders Team Record 63 Points Against Banged-up Chargers

LAS VEGAS -- Four days after bottoming out with a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history, the Las Vegas Raiders balled out against the Los Angeles Chargers, beating their AFC West rivals 63-21 on Thursday night while setting a franchise record for points scored in a game.

The 63 points were the third most by a team in the Super Bowl era, and the second most in NFL history by a team that was shut out in its previous game, one behind the 64 points the 1934 Eagles had against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Raiders also scored the most points in a prime-time game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

It was a complete demolition as the Raiders ended a three-game losing streak to improve to 6-8 while scoring seven touchdowns on offense and two on defense. They had five takeaways, scoring a touchdown after each one. The Raiders' 35 points off takeaways are tied for the most this century, equaling the 2013 Kansas City Chiefs at the Raiders and the 2012 New England Patriots at the New York Jets in the infamous "Butt Fumble" game.

The Raiders led 42-0 at halftime.

When receiver Jakobi Meyers hit Davante Adams for a 3-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders up 49-0 in the third quarter, Meyers became the first non-QB this century to throw a pass with his team up by at least 40 points. Meyers also became the second Raiders player in franchise history with a passing TD and receiving TD in the same game, joining Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen in 1983 against the Seattle Seahawks.

O'Connell finished 20-of-34 for 248 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

With the Miami Dolphins beating the Denver Broncos 70-20 in Week 3, this is the first season in which multiple teams have scored at least 60 points since 1972.

