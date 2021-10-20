LCS-Astros Rout Boston, Dodgers Comeback Win

BOSTON -- A seven-run ninth inning capped a comeback by the Houston Astros in their 9-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night.

Houston trailed 2-1 after the first inning of play until second baseman Jose Altuve homered in the eighth off reliever Garrett Whitlock to tie the game before the visitors broke it open in the ninth to even the series at 2-2.

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts summed up the gravity of the moment best: "It just flipped everything."

That was just one way Roberts described a three-run home run by Cody Bellinger that did more than tie the score in the bottom of the eighth inning. It just might have rescued the bid of the defending champions to win it all again.

Bellinger electrified a to-that-point tense Dodger Stadium crowd with that blast, erasing a 5-2 Atlanta lead and setting up Mookie Betts' go-ahead double a few batters later. Facing the abyss of a 3-0 series deficit, the Dodgers instead defeated the Braves 6-5 on Tuesday and now can even the National League Championship Series in Game 4 on Wednesday.