Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez Throws No-No

HOUSTON -- Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame.

Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration.

Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face. He's the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston.

"I just went out there and tried to do the best that I could," Valdez said through an interpreter. "Just tried to go out there being very positive. When I got to the seventh inning, I thought to myself, 'OK, I think I can finish this game without any hits.' Got to the eighth inning, and I still felt good, I felt like it was still the first inning. So I kept attacking the hitters, trying to do my best out there."

Valdez finished with seven strikeouts and threw just 93 pitches, making it the third-fewest pitches in a no-hitter or perfect game since 1988, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information.

The no-hitter was the third in the majors this season. New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German pitched a perfect game at Oakland on June 28, and Matt Manning, Alex Lange, and Jason Foley of the Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-no against Toronto on July 8.

