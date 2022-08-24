Legendary Chiefs QB, Broadcaster Dawson Passes Away At 87

There are few players that transcend the game of football, and even fewer that go on to have an impactful career in the game following their time on the field.

Len Dawson was one of those rare people to accomplish that feat, as the legendary quarterback and Hall of Famer passed away Wednesday at the age of 87.

He was the longtime lone Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Patrick Mahomes bringing the team a title in 2019.

5th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, and is also a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame, and Purdue University's as well.

His impactful career was unique at the time, as he tossed 239 touchdowns and over 28,000 yards, and retired at the age of 40. He led the AFL in touchdown passes in four different seasons, and transcended the game to lead the league in passer rating 6 times in the span of 7 years.

Dawson had many strong seasons, but his most memorable came in 1969 when he rebounded from injury to guide the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl IV, and won MVP Honors.

After his retirement, Dawson couldn't quite give up the game of football. He began working locally for a TV station in Kansas City covering the Chiefs, and ultimately worked for HBO to host the show Inside the NFL among other ventures.

