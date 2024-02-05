Le’Veon Bell To Attempt NFL Return
Le'Veon Bell says he's going to attempt an NFL comeback, and he's only interested in playing for one team.
The running back, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2021 and has embarked on a boxing career in recent years, expressed his intentions for an NFL return in a series of Snapchat videos.
"And I'm gonna be honest with myself, I got to go out there and be like, I'm going to put my foot in the ground. Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I'm telling you all right now when I go out there and train in March and if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down -- I will be better than I ever was."
The Steelers seem to be set at running back with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren under contract, so it's unknown if they would have an interest in a reunion.
Bell was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was twice a first-team All-Pro with the Steelers and is ranked fourth in franchise history with 5,336 rushing yards. However, after missing the 2018 season, he never regained that form. He signed with the New York Jets as a free agent in 2019 before being released the following season and playing for three other teams in 2020 and 2021.
The Most Unforgettable Halftime Show Moments Ever
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman