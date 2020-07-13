Click Here for 32 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Sioux Falls This Summer

July 26 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7:00PM at the McKennan Park Bandshell, 400 E. 26th Street. A free live concert in the park from Guilty Pleasures band playing 70’s and 80’s music. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

July 26, 27 (Monday, Tuesday)…SIOUX FALLS SUNFISH BASEBALL…The Sunfish are an expansion team of the Expedition League. The Sunfish host the Western Nebraska Pioneers at 6:35PM at Augustana College’s Ronken Field. (http://www.siouxfallssunfish.com/view/siouxfallssunfish/home)

July 27 (Tuesday)…SWIMMING CINEMA AT LAUREL OAK FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER…at 3401 E. 49th Street. Games start at 8:00 PM and the dive-in movie starts at approximately 9:00 PM. This week’s movie is Free Willy. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

June 27 (Tuesday)…KIDS’ NITE AT MCKENNAN PARK…6:00-8:00 PM. Old-time carnival games, inflatables and more. There will be a youth art show and sale, kids carnival booths of skill and challenge, and more. The event is free. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

July 28 (Wednesday)…QUOIN BANK 7TH ANNUAL CLASSIC CAR SHOW…6-8PM at 5700 S. Remington Place. The Great Plains Street Rodders will showcase several classic cars. Burgers and hot dogs will be served off the grill. Live music from Too Drunk to Fish. A benefit for the Sioux Falls Chapter of Hands and Voices, a non-profit, parent-driven organization dedicated to supporting families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

July 29 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

July 29 (Thursday )…LEVITT AT THE FALLS…Lawn opens at 6pm, music starts at 6:30pm. Opener is Dan Mahar. Headliner is The Steel Wheels. Food trucks and beverages available on site. Located at 504 N. Phillips Avenue at the Levitt Shell. (www.levittsiouxfalls.org)

July 30 (Friday )…LEVITT AT THE FALLS…Lawn opens at 6pm, music starts at 6:30pm. Opener is Maria Hassel. Headliner is The Foxies. Food trucks and beverages available on site. Located at 504 N. Phillips Avenue at the Levitt Shell. (www.levittsiouxfalls.org)

July 30 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7:00PM at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. See amazing water skiing tricks, stunts, and a family-friendly stage show. It’s a stage, stunt, and ski show performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski performers, and more. (https://www.catfishbay.com/)

July 31 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

July 31 (Saturday)…LEVITT AT THE FALLS…Lawn opens at 6pm, music starts at 6:30pm. Opener is Sur y Norte. Headliner is Escencia Latina Band. Food trucks and beverages available on site. Located at 504 N. Phillips Avenue at the Levitt Shell. (www.levittsiouxfalls.org)

July 31 (Saturday)…SATURDAY IN THE PARK…at Jack Fox Park in Canton. There will be music, inflatables, vendors, parade at Noon, show and shine, dunk tank, face painting, money pit, rib cook-off, and more (https://m.facebook.com/events/623676518589667)

July 31 (Saturday)…SOUTH DAKOTA CHISLIC FESTIVAL…10AM-9PM at Freeman, South Dakota’s 40-acre Prairie Arboretum. There will be lots of chislic, food vendors, beverages, fun activities, live music, and more. (https://www.sdchislicfestival.com/)

July 31 (Saturday)…MOONLIGHT MOVIES…See a free movie at Fawick Park. Movies start at dusk. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Popcorn, candy, soda, and water will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is Raya & the Last Dragon, rated PG. (https://dtsf.com/event/moonlight-movies-kickoff)

July 31 (Saturday)…FAMILY PARK FISHING SATURDAYS…9:00AM-11:00AM at Family Park on S. Ellis Road. Fishing poles and bait will be supplied on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids under age 16 are not required to have a fishing license. The event is free. No registration is required. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 1 (Sunday)…27TH ANNUAL MADISON CAR SHOW…11AM-4PM at Historic Prairie Village, 2 miles west of Madison. Admission for adults is $6, kids ages 6-12 $2. (https://www.prairievillage.org/madison-car-show/)

August 2 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7:00PM at the McKennan Park Bandshell, 400 E. 26th Street. A free live concert in the park from the Augustana Jazz Quintet. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 5 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

August 5-14…SIOUX EMPIRE FAIR…The fair kicks off Thursday August 5 and goes through Saturday, August 14 at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Carnival, food vendors, grandstand entertainment, arts center, rodeo, livestock show, Budweiser beer garden, music on the front porch, and more. (www.siouxempirefair.com)

• Thursday, August 5 – Admission is $5. Old Dominion with Carly Pearce in the grandstand, tickets start at $39.

• Friday, August 6 – Admission is $5

• Sunday, August 8 – Hairball in the grandstand

• Monday, August 9 – Hardy with Parmalee in the Grandstand

• Tuesday, August 10 – Randy Houser with Colt Ford in the Grandstand

• Wednesday, August 11 – Ag Appreciation Day. Free fair admission until 1pm. Free gate admission to First Responders plus one guest with valid I.D. 9/11 survivor and motivational speaker, Joe Torrillo, will appear on the Main Stage and will share his amazing stories and strong messages that attendees will never forget.

• Thursday, August 12 – Jameson Rodgers with Larry Fleet in the Grandstand

• Friday, August 13 – ATV Big Air Tour in the Grandstand

• Saturday, August 14 – PRCA Rodeo

August 6 (Friday)…FREE FAMILY FRIDAYS…6:30-8:30 PM at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, 301 S. Fairfax Ave. Free admission to the pool with games, and more. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 6 (Friday)…CALLING ALL COYOTES – A RED TIE EVENT…At the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Bid on over 100 silent auction packages and 20 live auction packages. Social hour starts at 5pm, dinner at 6:30pm. (605-638-9015 or email Hillary.sosinski@usdfoundation.org)

August 6 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7:00PM at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. See amazing water skiing tricks, stunts, and a family-friendly stage show. It’s a stage, stunt, and ski show performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski performers, and more. (https://www.catfishbay.com/)

August 6 (Friday)…FIRST FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS…Enjoy deals, specials, and events with art receptions, live music, food and drink, and more. The July Eastbank Block Party is at 8th and Railroad with live music, food and beer vendors, and shopping at unique stores. Free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion from 5-8pm. (www.dtsf.com)

August 6, 7 (Friday, Saturday)…SIOUX FALLS SUNFISH BASEBALL…The Sunfish are an expansion team of the Expedition League. The Sunfish host the Fremont Moo at 6:35PM at Augustana College’s Ronken Field. (http://www.siouxfallssunfish.com/view/siouxfallssunfish/home)

August 6, 7, 8 (Friday-Sunday)…SIOUX RIVER FOLK FESTIVAL…Held at Newton Hills State Park near Canton. Enjoy traditional music performances, workshops, food vendors, and yoga. (https://sdfotm.org/folk-fest)

August 7 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

August 7 (Saturday)…YOGA IN THE PARK…8:30AM-9:30AM at the Terrace Park West Shelter. Come and breathe some fresh air will gaining flexibility, better posture, and learning stress-relieving moves through yoga. No registration is required and the session is free. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 7 (Saturday)…MOONLIGHT MOVIES…See a free movie at Fawick Park. Movies start at dusk. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Popcorn, candy, soda, and water will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is Black Panther, rated PG-13. (https://dtsf.com/event/moonlight-movies-kickoff)

August 9 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7:00PM at the McKennan Park Bandshell, 400 E. 26th Street. A free live concert in the park from the Dead Horses band playing folk music. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 10, 11, 12 (Tues, Wed, Thurs)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…The Canaries host the Cleburne Railroaders at the Birdcage. Game time is 7:05pm Tuesday and Thursday and 12:05pm Wednesday. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 12 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

August 12 (Thursday)...DRIVING HOPE BACK TO SCHOOLS...We are Driving Hope Back to Schools this August and raising funds for all that we do at Collision! Join us on Wednesday, August 12, 2021 at Prairie Green Golf Course for an incredible day out on the course, all while raising life-changing funds for our organization and to help us further our mission. ***TO REGISTER OR BECOME A SPONSOR, visit https://www.collision.org/ drivinghopebacktoschools . Funds raised at the event help provide the resources for students to connect in a variety of positive ways, many times around food, including: - Connection lunches (at restaurants/churches) - Student mentoring and leadership training - Special events and conferences - Student-led worship nights - Student Discipleship Making Groups (DMGs) – small groups of 6-10 students that meet weekly and use Biblically-based, Collision-developed curriculum to build vision, guide discussions, experience loving accountability, practice sharing the gospel, study the Bible, and set goals to multiply the group. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 11:00AM | Registration & Lunch 12:00PM | Shotgun Start 5:00PM | Dinner, Program & Prizes

August 13 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7:00PM at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. See amazing water skiing tricks, stunts, and a family-friendly stage show. It’s a stage, stunt, and ski show performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski performers, and more. (https://www.catfishbay.com/)

August 13, 14, 15 (Fri, Sat, Sun)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…The Canaries host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at the Birdcage. Game time is 7:05pm Friday, 6:05pm Saturday, and 2:05pm Sunday. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 14 (Saturday)…MOONLIGHT MOVIES…See a free movie at Fawick Park. Movies start at dusk. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Popcorn, candy, soda, and water will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is Wonder Woman, rated PG-13. (https://dtsf.com/event/moonlight-movies-kickoff)

August 14 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

August 14 (Saturday)…GREAT PLAINS CHEESE AND ICE CREAM FESTIVAL…11AM-5PM at Strawbale Winery near Renner. Enjoy cheeses and ice cream from the area, live music, play areas for the kids, food vendors, raffles, farm animals, beverages, and more. A fundraiser for the Family Visitation Center in Sioux Falls. (https://strawbalewinery.com/cheese-icecream)

August 16 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7:00PM at the McKennan Park Bandshell, 400 E. 26th Street. A free live concert in the park from the Ag Jamboree Band playing old time country music. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 16, 17, 18, 19 (Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…The Canaries host the Houston Apollos at the Birdcage. Game time is 7:05pm. (www.sfcanaries.com)

August 17 (Tuesday)…STORYTIME IN THE PARK…10AM at the McKennan Park Band Shell. Children will enjoy songs and a story. Free. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 17, 18, 19 (Tues, Wed, Thurs)…DAKOTAFEST…Located at the Schlaffman Farm along I-90 east of Mitchell. A premier agriculture-related event of the Northern Plains, bringing together farmers and ranchers with top agribusinesses. The show includes more than 550 companies on more than 45 acres of land. (https://www.travelsouthdakota.com/mitchell/events/farm-events/dakotafest)

August 19 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

August 19 (Thursday)...FAITH AND BUSINESS CONFERENCE...Taking what you experience on Sunday in church and applying it throughout the week at work can be a challenge. The Faith and Business Conference is for business owners, managers, community leaders and anyone that seeks to integrate their faith into the workplace. WHO SHOULD ATTEND Male and female business owners Community leaders Those that strive to integrate faith into the workplace Individuals and organizations wanting to learn faith principals and turn them into business practices The 2021 event will feature the following speakers: Matt Birk | Super Bowl Champion Andreas Widmer | Catholic University of America INTERESTED IN SPONSORSHIPS? Connect with Jeff at Jeff.Jones@CMBFSF.org today for more details!

August 20 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7:00PM at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. See amazing water skiing tricks, stunts, and a family-friendly stage show. It’s a stage, stunt, and ski show performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski performers, and more. (https://www.catfishbay.com/)

August 20 (Friday)...COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE...Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is hosting a blood drive with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank. All blood types are welcome. Blood Donors Make a Difference: 1 hour of your time can save 3 lives. 4.5 million lives are saved every year in the US thanks to blood donations. Someone in the US needs blood every 2 seconds. 8 out of 10 people will require blood or blood products in their lifetime. Donated blood is used for traumas, surgeries, burns, cancer, and other illnesses. Save Lives. Give Blood. Our community depends on volunteer donors like you to keep our national blood supply available to everyone who needs it. All donors will receive one ticket for a main course from BackYard Grill (Backyard BBQ) or Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza, and a ticket for one dessert from The SDSU Ice Cream Truck or Tropical Sno. All donors will also receive a Culver’s pint-for-pint coupon. Schedule Appointment at https://www. siouxlandoralsurgery.com/ blooddrive

August 20, 21, 22 (Fri, Sat, Sun)…RIVERBOAT DAYS IN YANKTON…Held at Riverside Park. A big arts and crafts show, food vendors, beer garden, live music, carnival, kids entertainment, fireworks, and more. Free admission. (https://www.riverboatdays.com/)

August 21 (Saturday)…WALK TO DEFEAT ALS…The in-person walk starts at 10:00 AM at Sertoma Park. You can also walk in your neighborhood or community. Raise funds to help find a cure for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. (http://webmn.alsa.org/)

August 21 (Saturday)…YOGA IN THE PARK…8:30AM-9:30AM at the Terrace Park West Shelter. Come and breathe some fresh air will gaining flexibility, better posture, and learning stress-relieving moves through yoga. No registration is required and the session is free. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 21 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

August 23 (Monday)…MONDAYS AT MCKENNAN…7:00PM at the McKennan Park Bandshell, 400 E. 26th Street. A free live concert in the park from Surfin’ Safari playing 50’s and 60’s music. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

August 25-29 (Wed-Sun)…CORN PALACE FESTIVAL…In Mitchell. The event celebrates the world’s only Corn Palace. The event features, live entertainment, carnival, food and specialty vendors, and more. (https://cornpalace.com/35/Corn-Palace-Festival)

August 26 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

August 27 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7:00PM at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. See amazing water skiing tricks, stunts, and a family-friendly stage show. It’s a stage, stunt, and ski show performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski performers, and more. (https://www.catfishbay.com/)

August 28 (Saturday)…MOONLIGHT MOVIES…See a free movie at Fawick Park. Movies start at dusk. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Popcorn, candy, soda, and water will be available for purchase. This week’s movie is Incredibles 2, rated PG. (https://dtsf.com/event/moonlight-movies-kickoff)

August 28 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

August 28 (Saturday)…SANFORD HEALTH FITNESS EXPO…10AM-4PM at the Sanford Pentagon. The lead-in to the Sioux Falls Marathon. There will be vendor booths, pick up your race packets, and kids can enter the Youth Dash. (https://runsignup.com/Race/SiouxFallsMarathon/Page-3)

August 28 (Saturday)…McCROSSAN BOYS RANCH XTREME EVENT RODEO...Gates open at 4:00 PM. Pre-show entertainment starts at 4:30 PM. Rodeo begins at 5:30 PM. Located in the outdoor Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch. Featuring only the most jaw dropping, extreme, action-packed events of rodeo – Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour ! Get a chance to see some of the fastest barrel racers and best bull riders in the country butting heads and battling it out for cash prizes and the honor of being crowned the Xtreme Event Challenge Champion. All proceeds will go to support the quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate and there are many opportunities for sponsorships and program ads. Kids 12 and under just $5! We also have many fun vendors to shop from. Don’t clown around and miss the fun – visit www.mccrossan.org for more details or to buy tickets online. For more information or advanced tickets contact the Development Office at (605) 339-1203. Tickets will also be available at Haegle’s Western Store and Sioux Falls Running’s Stores. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://shop.mccrossanboysranch.com/Event-Tickets_c3.htm.

August 29 (Sunday)…SIOUX FALLS MARATHON, HALF MARATHON, 10K, AND MIRACLE 5K…Runners across the nation participate in the event that winds through downtown Sioux Falls, Falls Park, and the bike trail. Get registered to participate or cheer on your runner on the sidelines. (https://www.siouxfallsmarathon.com/)

September 2 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

September 2-6 (Thursday-Monday)…SOUTH DAKOTA STATE FAIR…In Huron. Carnival, car races, 4-H and FFA exhibits, beer garden, wine pavilion, and more. Grandstand entertainment includes the Bull Bash September 1 and 2, Bret Michaels with opener Warrant on September 3, Dustin Lynch on September 4, Jon Pardi on September 5, ATV Big Air Tour on September 6. (https://www.sdstatefair.com/)

September 3 (Friday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…7:00PM at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. See amazing water skiing tricks, stunts, and a family-friendly stage show. It’s a stage, stunt, and ski show performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski performers, and more. (https://www.catfishbay.com/)

September 4 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

September 3, 4, 5, 6 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon)…SIOUX FALLS CANARIES…7:05pm Friday, 6:05pm Saturday, 2:05pm Sunday, and 1:05pm Monday at the Birdcage. The Canaries host the Sioux City Explorers. (www.sfcanaries.com)

September 4 (Saturday)…YOGA IN THE PARK…8:30AM-9:30AM at the Terrace Park West Shelter. Come and breathe some fresh air will gaining flexibility, better posture, and learning stress-relieving moves through yoga. No registration is required and the session is free. (www.siouxfalls.org/parks)

September 6 (Monday)…GREATEST SHOW ON H20…2:00PM at Catfish Bay Water Ski Park. See amazing water skiing tricks, stunts, and a family-friendly stage show. It’s a stage, stunt, and ski show performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski performers, and more. (https://www.catfishbay.com/)

September 9 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

September 11 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

September 16 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

September 18 (Saturday)…BRANDON HOMETOWN DAYS...Noon-6pm at McHardy Park in Brandon. There will be an inflatable midway, dunk tank, games, food and beverage vendors, late-night movie and more. (https://brandonhometowndays.com/)

September 18 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

September 18 (Saturday)…SIOUX FALLS BUDDY WALK...10am at Sertoma Park. A one-mile walk that begins and ends at Sertoma Park. There will be lunch, musical entertainment, raffles, children's activities, special performances, and more. Funds raised help the New Directions Down Syndrome Association. (https://newdirectionsdsa.com/BuddyWalk/)

September 19 (Sunday)...SOUTH DAKOTA SHINE A LIGHT ON NF WALK...The Shine a Light NF Walk is a fundraising event to benefit the Children's Tumor Foundation and help end NF. Neurofibromatosis, or NF, affects millions of people worldwide, but few have heard of it and there currently is no cure. The Shine a Light NF Walk brings NF out of the shadows, raising awareness and funding research to help better the lives of those living with NF. Register at shinealightwalk.org/ southdakota2021 .

September 23 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

September 23 (Thursday)...WINGS AND WAVES..The 9th Annual Wings & Waves Gala is an evening to celebrate the success of the Butterfly House & Aquarium and the community that has helped create opportunities for the education and inspiration of the next generation of environmental stewards. Funds raised at the event will be used towards: the new expansion and development of the Dakota Aquarium & Butterfly House the new cooling system for the butterfly conservatory educational outreach through our Ocean in Motion traveling aquarium The Wings & Waves Gala provides an opportunity to connect and network with business leaders, influential community members, plus staff and volunteers of the Butterfly House & Aquarium. The evening will feature dinner, desserts, opportunities to bid on unique auction items, and a chance to engage with exhibits from the Butterfly House & Aquarium at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls. For details about sponsorship opportunities, connect with Audrey at audrey@sdaquarium.org or by calling 605.334.9466.

September 25 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

September 30 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

October 1 (Friday)…ROCKESTRA…A rock and roll orchestra. A benefit for Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. Doors open at 7pm at the El Riad Shrine. Band plays from 8-11pm. General admission tickets are $50. Reserved tables start at $500. (https://www.hbasiouxempire.com/foundation/rockestra/)

October 2 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

October 7 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

October 9 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

October 14 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

October 16 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

October 21 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. The market is open every Thursday through October 28th. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

October 23 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)

October 28 (Thursday)…LAKE LORRAINE FARMERS MARKET…Today is the last day of the market. Open from 4-7PM on the east side of Lake Lorraine, in the parking lot south of Hobby Lobby. Find a variety of good, from plants to seasonal vegetables to meat to baked goods, and more. (https://www.facebook.com/lakelorrainefarmersmarket)

October 30 (Saturday)…DARRYL WORLEY IN CONCERT…7:00 PM at the Parker High School Gymnasium. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Tickets available at the door or at Itickets.com. Sponsored by the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt organization. (https://www.itickets.com/events/453154)

October 30 (Saturday)…FALLS PARK FARMER’S MARKET…8AM-1PM at Falls Park, across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn. Find fresh flowers, bedding plants, vegetables, meat, baked goods, jewelry, and more. (www.fallsparkfarmersmarket.com)