LIV Golfers Allowed to Play In 150th Open Championship

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Players involved in the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be allowed to compete at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews next month, the R&A announced Wednesday.


The decision follows the USGA allowing players who have joined the LIV Golf Series, which is financially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, to play at last weekend's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, which was won by England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has become the latest player to make the switch to LIV Golf, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday, joining a host of stars including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau.

"The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

The Open begins July 14.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa repeated his assertion Tuesday that he will not join LIV Golf.

