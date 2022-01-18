LOOK: Not-So-Typical, but Awesome Things Seen in Sioux Falls
Ask your friend to name three cool things to see in Sioux Falls and they'll probably say Falls Park for sure, then maybe St. Joseph Cathedral and the Sculpture Walk in downtown Sioux Falls.
Those are all things that are pretty cool, but let's take a look at your not-so-typical cool things to see in the Sioux Empire. Basically, these are the things that make me feel good inside. The things in Sioux Falls that can put a smile on my face.
What puts a smile on your face? Can you think of any other not-so-typical, awesome things to see in Sioux Falls? Tell us.
Here's my list of Not-So-Typical, but Awesome Things to See in Sioux Falls.
Get our free mobile app
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- 12 Ideas For Sioux Falls' Empty Gordmans Building
- You Can Get This South Dakota Home Now For A 'Heck Of A Deal'
- South Dakota Woman Fakes Kidnapping 'Wanted Break From Husband'
- WWE SuperShow Came To Sioux Falls [PHOTOS]
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls). We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota. We call it the 'Sioux Empire.' It's the biggest city in the state with a population of nearly 200,000. We’re known for our namesake, Falls Park, along the Big Sioux River. Sioux Falls has received numerous accolades for its quality of life. We have been named the number one best place to rent in America. We’ve topped the list of Best States to Find a Job. Sioux Falls is the Best City in America for Young Professionals.
We've appeared on lists such as Most Charming Small Cities, Top 10 Place to Raise Kids, and even ranked 10th in the 2020 Top 100 Best Places to Live. We have an abundance of achievements and you can see them on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation's website.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
Click HERE for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!