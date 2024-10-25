Stafford Throws 4 TD’s, Rams Hand Vikings Second Loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua have missed most of the season due to injury, and the Los Angeles Rams' dismal record reflected it.

When both star receivers came back for the same prime-time showcase, they provided exactly what Matthew Stafford and the Rams have been missing all year — and it was something the Minnesota Vikings couldn't match.

Kupp caught a touchdown pass and Nacua had 106 yards receiving in their returns to the lineup, and Stafford passed for 279 yards and four TDs in the Los Angeles Rams ' 30-20 victory over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Demarcus Robinson caught two TD passes from Stafford for the Rams (3-4), who won back-to-back games for the first time this season with 386 yards from an offense that looked exponentially more dangerous with its top two receivers in uniform.

Byron Young sacked Sam Darnold for a safety with 1:36 left, grabbing Darnold's facemask on the play. Officials didn't throw a flag, sealing the Rams' second win in five days after going 1-4 before their bye.

Darnold passed for 240 yards for the Vikings (5-2), who followed up their first loss of the season with an ineffective defensive performance. Minnesota also lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a left knee injury late in the first half.

Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 115 yards, while Josh Oliver and Trent Sherfield caught TD passes from Darnold. Minnesota was held to two field goals in the final three quarters.

Up next the Vikings host Indianapolis in a Sunday night game on November 3. The Rams are at Seattle on November 3.