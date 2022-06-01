Major Summer Blackouts Could Be Coming to Minnesota and Iowa

Summer power outages are looking increasingly likely in a number of Midwest states, including Minnesota and Iowa.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) is reporting that a number of factors could disrupt the power supply throughout large parts of the U.S in the coming months.

According to News Nation Now, regulators are warning that a perfect storm of dire reasons for potential summer blackouts in the Midwest. These include drought, supply chain issues, foreign conflicts (the war in Ukraine), heat, and even possible cyber attacks.

How hard could Minnesota and Iowa get hit by these potential summer blackouts? According to NERC, both states are considered at "High Risk" for power outages in the warmest months of the year.

Many states under the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana are either entirely or partly at high risk. -News Nation Now

How You Can Help Save Energy This Summer

There are some simple ways you can help ease the burden on local power grids. These include turning off lights, limiting water usage (especially when shaving or brushing your teeth), unplugging unused electronics, turning off your air conditioner when you're not at home, and finally, running full loads of laundry on the cold cycle.

